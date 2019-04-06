Brewers' Chase Anderson: Notches first win in relief
Anderson allowed one run over three innings of relief and picked up his first win of the season in Friday's victory over the Cubs.
Anderson served up a homer to Willson Contreras, but that was the only baserunner he allowed after replacing starter Brandon Woodruff in the top of the fifth inning. Anderson has allowed just two earned runs (3.60 ERA) and three hits while posting an 8:2 K:BB over five innings of relief this season, but he isn't on the verge of reclaiming a spot in the rotation as of now. He presumably would be the top option should the Brewers need another starter down the road, however.
