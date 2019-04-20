Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Anderson would serve as the Brewers' starting pitcher for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, Alanna Rizzo of Spectrum SportsNet LA reports.

Anderson was always viewed as the leading candidate to enter the rotation when Freddy Peralta (shoulder) was moved to the injured list Tuesday, but it wasn't known whether the Brewers would use the right-hander as a traditional starter or as the primary pitcher behind an opener. Counsell has now provided more clarify regarding the Brewers' plans, but the decision probably won't have much of an impact on Anderson's overall workload Saturday. Anderson has topped out at 43 pitches during his five relief appearances this season and was used out of the bullpen four days ago, so it would be surprising if he worked deep into his first start of 2019.