Anderson threw 1.1 scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Cardinals.

Anderson kept the opponent off the scoreboard for the first time in five appearances this season, and now sits with a 4.50 ERA over 10 innings. He has worked exclusively as a reliever up to this point of the season, but is an option to enter the rotation in place of the injured Freddy Peralta (shoulder). The Brewers have not yet announced how they will line up their starters in the coming days, but they will not have an off day until April 25, so they will need a fifth starter at some point before then.

