Anderson (4-2) earned the win against Seattle on Thursday, tossing 5.1 innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out six.

It was a nice bounceback performance for Anderson, who gave up a season-high six runs in his previous start against Cincinnati. He breezed through the first five innings, but was pulled from the game after an error and a double resulted in a run in the sixth. Still, it was an overall positive outing for Anderson, who picked up his first win in June and fourth overall this season. He'll carry a 4.42 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 into his next start in Cincinnati on Tuesday.