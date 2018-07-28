Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up seventh win
Anderson (7-7) picked up the win against the Giants on Friday, scattering four hits and one earned run over six solid innings, striking out three with no walks as the Brewers prevailed 3-1.
Anderson got the best of Giants ace Madison Bumgarner with this solid effort that ended in his seventh victory of the season. He's been volatile at times, but overall Anderson is having a relatively solid season with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, although those stats aren't quite up to par with the fantastic numbers he put up last year when he had a 2.74 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP in 141.1 innings.
