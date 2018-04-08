Anderson gave up two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two across 6.0 innings during Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

Anderson didn't receive any run support, but he did manage to pitch a solid game against a tough Chicago lineup. He was able to bounce back after his last start against the Cardinals where he allowed four runs in just 4.0 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander will look to pick up his first win of the season during his next start, which figures to come either Friday or Saturday against the Mets.