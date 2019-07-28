Anderson allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.

The 31-year-old yielded only a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo in the third inning. Since seeing his ERA balloon to 4.70 towards the end of June, Anderson has pitched really well, yielding two or fewer runs in seven straight starts. Overall, he is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 88 innings this season. Anderson will likely face the Cubs again Friday on the road.