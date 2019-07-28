Brewers' Chase Anderson: Pitches well in no-decision
Anderson allowed two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Cubs on Saturday.
The 31-year-old yielded only a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo in the third inning. Since seeing his ERA balloon to 4.70 towards the end of June, Anderson has pitched really well, yielding two or fewer runs in seven straight starts. Overall, he is 5-2 with a 3.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 88 innings this season. Anderson will likely face the Cubs again Friday on the road.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Strikes out six in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Wins fifth game•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Another no-decision Friday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Avoids loss versus Pirates•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Surrenders two earned runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up fourth win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...