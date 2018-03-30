Brewers' Chase Anderson: Posts strong stat-line on Opening Day
Anderson completed six innings Thursday against the Padres, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out six.
Anderson took his first step toward legitimizing his breakout 2017 campaign with his Opening Day start. Despite the strong surface numbers, Anderson's control was a bit concerning as he walked three batters and started just 10 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike. There's no reason for serious concern after a single start, but Anderson will need to improve his control as he faces more difficult opponents in future starts.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Getting sharper as spring progresses•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Agrees to contract extension with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Beats Cardinals for 12th win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Handed loss despite decent effort Sunday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...