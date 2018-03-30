Anderson completed six innings Thursday against the Padres, allowing no earned runs on one hit and three walks while striking out six.

Anderson took his first step toward legitimizing his breakout 2017 campaign with his Opening Day start. Despite the strong surface numbers, Anderson's control was a bit concerning as he walked three batters and started just 10 of the 23 batters he faced with a strike. There's no reason for serious concern after a single start, but Anderson will need to improve his control as he faces more difficult opponents in future starts.