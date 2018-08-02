Anderson did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's loss to the Dodgers, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings.

Anderson's only blemishes came to lead off the fifth, as he allowed back-to-back solo homers to Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier on consecutive pitches to open the frame. It was otherwise a solid outing for the 30-year-old, who's worked to a stellar 2.08 ERA over 43.1 innings in his last eight starts. His 96:44 K:BB through 120.2 innings isn't cause for much excitement, but he's sporting a solid 3.65 ERA and 1.15 WHIP to go along with seven wins. The Padres are next on tap at home on Tuesday.