Brewers' Chase Anderson: Rehab assignment kicks off Tuesday
Anderson (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Anderson has been on the disabled list with a strained left oblique for over a month, so he'll require two-to-three rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' starting rotation. His current rehab timeline puts him on track to return to the majors in late August, barring any setbacks.
