Anderson (oblique) will begin his rehab assignment with Low-A Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Anderson has been on the disabled list with a strained left oblique for over a month, so he'll require two-to-three rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers' starting rotation. His current rehab timeline puts him on track to return to the majors in late August, barring any setbacks.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast