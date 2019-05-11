Brewers' Chase Anderson: Rehab start coming Monday
Anderson (finger) is set to make a rehab start with Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson has not encountered any setbacks since landing on the injured list with a blister, and is ready to take the final step in his recovery. Assuming all goes as planned Monday, Anderson will rejoin the Brewers the next day and be activated shortly after that. Anderson was working as a starter when he suffered his injury but opened the season in the bullpen, so it remains to be seen what his role will be upon his return.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throwing bullpen session•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to injured list•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Narrowly misses third win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Confirmed for second start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Earns second win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...