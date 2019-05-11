Anderson (finger) is set to make a rehab start with Triple-A San Antonio on Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson has not encountered any setbacks since landing on the injured list with a blister, and is ready to take the final step in his recovery. Assuming all goes as planned Monday, Anderson will rejoin the Brewers the next day and be activated shortly after that. Anderson was working as a starter when he suffered his injury but opened the season in the bullpen, so it remains to be seen what his role will be upon his return.