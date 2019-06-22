Anderson (3-2) took the loss Friday as the Brewers fell 11-7 to the Reds, coughing up six runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out six.

It was by far the right-hander's worst outing of the year, but it continued a stretch of poor performances. Over his last six starts, Anderson has stumbled to a 6.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 despite a solid 30:8 K:BB over 28 innings during that stretch. He'll try to turn things around Thursday in a home start against the Mariners.