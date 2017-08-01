Brewers' Chase Anderson: Scheduled to face hitters Friday
Anderson (oblique) successfully completed a bullpen session Tuesday and will face live hitters in a simulated game Friday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson continues to inch closer to a minor-league rehab assignment. If all goes well with Friday's appearance, he could embark on his rehab stint as early as next week, although more details should emerge once he gets over his current hurdle.
