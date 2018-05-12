Brewers' Chase Anderson: Scratched with illness
Anderson was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Rockies due to illness.
Brent Suter will start in his place. Suter was originally scheduled to start Sunday, so if Anderson is healthy then, he could see his start pushed back just a day, though there hasn't yet been any indication of how long the team expects him to be out.
