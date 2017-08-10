Brewers' Chase Anderson: Second rehab start slated for Sunday
Anderson (oblique) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.
Anderson was able to throw 47 pitches with Low-A Wisconsin during his first rehab game Tuesday, and is set to make another with Milwaukee's Triple-A team this weekend. Following this upcoming start, the right-hander will need one more appearance with Colorado Springs before rejoining the Brewers, barring any setbacks. He figures to steadily increase his workload from the 3.1 innings he tossed with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and could be back on the mound in San Francisco on August 23 for the series finale if all goes according to plan.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throws 47 pitches in first rehab start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Rehab assignment kicks off Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Will begin rehab assignment next week•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tosses simulated game Friday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Scheduled to face hitters Friday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Could face hitters next weekend•
-
10 pitchers approaching an innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...