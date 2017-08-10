Anderson (oblique) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Colorado Springs on Sunday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

Anderson was able to throw 47 pitches with Low-A Wisconsin during his first rehab game Tuesday, and is set to make another with Milwaukee's Triple-A team this weekend. Following this upcoming start, the right-hander will need one more appearance with Colorado Springs before rejoining the Brewers, barring any setbacks. He figures to steadily increase his workload from the 3.1 innings he tossed with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and could be back on the mound in San Francisco on August 23 for the series finale if all goes according to plan.