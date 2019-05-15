Brewers' Chase Anderson: Set to rejoin rotation Saturday
Anderson (finger) will be activated from the injured list to start Saturday's game against the Braves, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
Anderson got through a rehab start with no issues earlier in the week, clearing the way for him to rejoin the rotation over the weekend. HIs return will push Freddy Peralta to the bullpen. Prior to landing on the shelf with a blister, Anderson compiled a 3.20 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:9 K:BB in 19.2 innings (seven appearances, two starts).
