Brewers' Chase Anderson: Settles for no-decision
Anderson allowed two runs on six hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Tuesday.
The right-hander made it through five scoreless frames, but then he gave up a pair in the sixth, which cost the Brewers the lead. Anderson didn't make it through the entire sixth, so he wasn't the pitcher of record when Milwaukee retook the lead in the seventh. However, Anderson did allow two or fewer runs for the ninth straight outing Tuesday, which gives him a 2.64 ERA since June 27. Overall, Anderson is 5-2 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 99.2 innings this season. He will pitch next at home against the Twins next Tuesday.
