Brewers' Chase Anderson: Sharp again in no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision against the Athletics on Thursday, giving up one earned run on two hits over six innings, striking out five and walking three in a 5-3 defeat for the Brewers.
Anderson continued his recent strong run of form, as he hasn't allowed more than two earned runs in any of his last seven starts since a six-run blowup against the Reds on June 21. The 31-year-old is turning in a solid season overall, as he's sporting a 3.73 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 90:32 K:BB over 94 innings.
