Brewers' Chase Anderson: Short outing in no-decision
Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and four innings while striking out four.
The right-hander wasn't overly efficient, needing 83 pitches (54 strikes) to record 12 outs, but the Brewers were ahead 4-3 when Anderson hit the showers. He hasn't completed five innings in any of his last three starts, and with Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) closing in on a return, Anderson remains the most likely pitcher to lose his spot in the Milwaukee rotation when Nelson comes off the IL despite his 3.25 ERA and 29:13 K:BB through 27.2 innings on the year.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gets another start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up zero earned runs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Activated ahead of start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Set to rejoin rotation Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Back but not yet active•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Rehab start coming Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...