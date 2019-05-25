Anderson didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and four innings while striking out four.

The right-hander wasn't overly efficient, needing 83 pitches (54 strikes) to record 12 outs, but the Brewers were ahead 4-3 when Anderson hit the showers. He hasn't completed five innings in any of his last three starts, and with Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) closing in on a return, Anderson remains the most likely pitcher to lose his spot in the Milwaukee rotation when Nelson comes off the IL despite his 3.25 ERA and 29:13 K:BB through 27.2 innings on the year.