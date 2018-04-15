Anderson (1-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes as he recorded his second quality start in four outings to begin the season. Anderson's 2.82 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings are solid, and he appears set up for another impressive performance Thursday at home against the Marlins.