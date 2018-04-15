Brewers' Chase Anderson: Shuts down Mets on Saturday
Anderson (1-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes as he recorded his second quality start in four outings to begin the season. Anderson's 2.82 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings are solid, and he appears set up for another impressive performance Thursday at home against the Marlins.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up tough loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up four earned to Cardinals•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Posts strong stat-line on Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tabbed as Opening Day starter•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Getting sharper as spring progresses•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Agrees to contract extension with Brewers•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...