Anderson (1-1) picked up the win over the Mets on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks over 6.1 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander threw 58 of 87 pitches for strikes as he recorded his second quality start in four outings to begin the season. Anderson's 2.82 ERA and 18:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings are solid, and he appears set up for another impressive performance Thursday at home against the Marlins.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories