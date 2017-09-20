Brewers' Chase Anderson: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates
Anderson (11-3) tossed six scoreless innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Pirates, allowing five hits with no walks and eight strikeouts.
Anderson was in the strike zone at a 66 percent clip, including first-pitch strikes to 15 of 23 batters. He induced just two goundball outs, but he consistently induced weak contact, which he supplemented with his second-best strikeout total of the season. Anderson has been particularly sharp of late, allowing just one earned run across 16.1 innings over his last three starts. He will take a sterling 2.74 ERA into Sunday's start against the Cubs.
