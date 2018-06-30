Anderson (6-6) allowed one run on two hits and a walk with five strikeouts through six innings to pick up the win Friday against the Reds.

Anderson's one real mistakes was a solo home run by, of all people, long reliever Michael Lorenzen, who is now an absurd 3-for-5 with two home runs at the plate in 2018. Other than that, Anderson was dominant. His fastball topped out at 95.4 mph and induced eight whiffs and five outs in play on 36 offerings. This was Anderson's first quality start since June 12 against the Cubs and just his second since May 21 against Arizona. That inconsistency is why he'll take a 4.18 ERA into his next outing Wednesday against the Twins.