Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Monday
Anderson will receive a couple days of rest prior to his upcoming start against Cincinnati on Monday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Manager Craig Counsell elected to bump Jhoulys up a day in order to give Anderson added rest following his rough outing against the Braves on Sunday. It's clear that Anderson is struggling right now, as he's failed to get out of the fifth inning in four of his past seven outings. This will let Anderson avoid a red-hot Cardinals club and line him up for a pair of home starts -- versus the Reds and Pirates -- next week.
