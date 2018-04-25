Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Thursday
Manager Craig Counsell moved Jhoulys Chacin's start to Wednesday against Kansas City, pushing back Anderson to Thursday versus the Cubs, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson will get a second crack at Chicago in as many series after taking the loss -- allowing two earned runs off four hits and two walks while striking out two -- during his third start of the year against the Cubs on April 8. This shouldn't have any impact on Anderson earning two starts next week, as he will likely take the hill in Cincinnati on Tuesday following by a matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday.
