Anderson gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six through 5.2 innings in a no-decision against the Reds on Monday.

Anderson quieted the Reds through four scoreless innings before running into trouble, allowing a run in each of his last two frames. Although his overall numbers aren't impressive, Anderson is on a nice hot streak and posted a 2.45 ERA with an 0.86 WHIP in his last five starts coming into this game. Anderson will make his next start Sunday against the Cubs at Miller Park.