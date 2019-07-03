Anderson allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two across 5.2 innings of work Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Anderson surrendered a two-run home run to Eugenio Suarez in the first inning. However, he shut the door thereafter, allowing only three hits across his final 4.2 innings of work. Despite pitching for one of the better teams in the National League, Anderson has lacked the chance for wins, managing to work more than five innings only three times in his past 10 starts. Still, he's struck out 63 batters across 62.2 innings while also maintaining a respectable 4.31 ERA and 1.29 WHIP. He'll draw the Brewers' final start prior to the All-Star break on Sunday against the Pirates.