Anderson ditched his altered delivery in Tuesday's spring start, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, and allowed two earned runs over four innings. He allowed six hits and posted a 4:1 K:BB in the outing.

Anderson attempted using a Nolan Ryan-like, over-the-head windup to begin the spring, but he allowed nine earned runs over 10 innings, and decided to put a halt to the experiment in Tuesday's start. The results were mixed, but better, and manager Craig Counsell said Anderson had "the best velocity" he's had this spring. It's not clear which approach Anderson will choose to employ moving forward, but regardless, he figures to find himself somewhere in the Brewers' rotation when the regular season begins.