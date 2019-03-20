Brewers' Chase Anderson: Switches back to prior delivery
Anderson ditched his altered delivery in Tuesday's spring start, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, and allowed two earned runs over four innings. He allowed six hits and posted a 4:1 K:BB in the outing.
Anderson attempted using a Nolan Ryan-like, over-the-head windup to begin the spring, but he allowed nine earned runs over 10 innings, and decided to put a halt to the experiment in Tuesday's start. The results were mixed, but better, and manager Craig Counsell said Anderson had "the best velocity" he's had this spring. It's not clear which approach Anderson will choose to employ moving forward, but regardless, he figures to find himself somewhere in the Brewers' rotation when the regular season begins.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Testing tweaked delivery•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Left off NLDS roster•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Won't start Monday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes loss in short start•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Early exit in no-decision against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: No-decision against Giants•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
12-team Points Mock Draft
Heath Cummings tries to follow his perfect draft plan and comes up just short.
-
Buying Story? Draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...