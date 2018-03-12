Anderson was named the Brewers' Opening Day starter Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) expected to be sidelined through Opening Day, Milwaukee will turn the ball over to Anderson for the season opener in San Diego. The 30-year-old is coming off a career-best year during which he posted a sharp 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 133:41 K:BB across 25 starts (141.1 innings).