Brewers' Chase Anderson: Tabbed as Opening Day starter
Anderson was named the Brewers' Opening Day starter Monday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
With Jimmy Nelson (shoulder) expected to be sidelined through Opening Day, Milwaukee will turn the ball over to Anderson for the season opener in San Diego. The 30-year-old is coming off a career-best year during which he posted a sharp 2.74 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 133:41 K:BB across 25 starts (141.1 innings).
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Getting sharper as spring progresses•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Agrees to contract extension with Brewers•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Beats Cardinals for 12th win•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Handed loss despite decent effort Sunday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Six scoreless innings in win over Pirates•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Collects 10th win•
-
More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Ranking Twins' assets with Lance Lynn
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...