Anderson allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings during Tuesday's game at Miami. He struck out two and did not qualify for the decision.

The 31-year-old received a quick hook as he was pulled for a pinch hitter in the top of the fifth inning while leading 3-2, costing him a chance at the win. Anderson labored during his final inning and had trouble putting away hitters throughout the outing, as the Marlins worked multiple 10-plus-pitch at-bats. The right-hander has a 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 112:45 K:BB through 124 innings and lines up to pitch Sunday at St. Louis.