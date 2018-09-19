Anderson (9-8) gave up three runs on six hits in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday, recording five strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings.

Anderson gave up four extra-base hits in the short outing, including a two-run homer by Jose Peraza in the first inning. This was Anderson's shortest outing since May 26 -- in which he went 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets -- and it's the fourth time in his last eight starts that he hasn't made it through five innings. The 30-year-old still has a moderate 3.93 ERA to go along with a 1.19 WHIP and a 128:57 K:BB in 158 innings this season. His next scheduled start will be a matchup against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday.