Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes loss in short start
Anderson (9-8) gave up three runs on six hits in a loss to the Reds on Tuesday, recording five strikeouts and two walks in 3.2 innings.
Anderson gave up four extra-base hits in the short outing, including a two-run homer by Jose Peraza in the first inning. This was Anderson's shortest outing since May 26 -- in which he went 3.2 innings in a no-decision against the Mets -- and it's the fourth time in his last eight starts that he hasn't made it through five innings. The 30-year-old still has a moderate 3.93 ERA to go along with a 1.19 WHIP and a 128:57 K:BB in 158 innings this season. His next scheduled start will be a matchup against the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Early exit in no-decision against Cubs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: No-decision against Giants•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Works five innings in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows four runs in win over Pirates•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Delivers quality start in win over Reds•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 catchers for 2019
Just how far does Gary Sanchez slide after his disastrous 2018? Well, who's moving ahead of...
-
Waivers: Buttrey latest saves source
Adalberto Mondesi basically steals a base every time he plays now, and Ty Buttrey looks like...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
There's plenty of reason to love the Rays in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23), according to Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
There's no shortage of interesting two-start options in Week 26 (Sept. 17-23) — that is, if...
-
Waivers: Who replaces Pedro Strop?
The Cubs are down a closer, but the replacement could be even better, according to Scott White....
-
Minor-league Barometer: 2018 wrapup
The minor-league barometer ends the 2018 season looking at who helped or hurt their stock most...