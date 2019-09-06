Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes no-decision
Anderson did not factor into the decision during Thursday's loss to the Cubs, allowing two runs on five hits and a pair of walks while striking out four.
The right-hander threw just 59 pitches but gave up a solo home run to Wilson Contreras in the fourth inning, tying the game up, 2-2. The long ball was nothing new for Anderson, who has allowed 21 this season while battling through some consistency issues. The 31-year-old will take a 4.58 ERA and 1.31 WHIP into a more favorable matchup at Miami on Wednesday.
