Brewers' Chase Anderson: Takes second straight loss
Anderson (4-5) took the loss Wednesday against the Indians, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He struck out four.
It was another short outing for Anderson, who has now lasted six innings just once in his past six starts. He actually pitched pretty well through four innings Wednesday before running into trouble in the fifth frame, loading up the bases with one out before getting the hook. Jeremy Jeffress allowed all three inherited runners to score, raising Anderson's ERA to a lackluster 4.57 on the year. He also owns an unimpressive 43:26 K:BB through 65 innings. The 30-year-old will look to right the ship in his next start, which will come at home against the Cubs.
