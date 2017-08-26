Anderson (7-3) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over five innings to take the loss Friday against the Dodgers.

The Brewers are still limiting Anderson's pitches as this was just his second start back from the disabled list after recovering from an oblique injury. Anderson gave up a solo home run to Logan Forsythe but managed to stop the floodgates from opening. The constant stream of baserunners, though, forced him to throw 96 pitches through five innings. Anderson has pitched well since returning from the DL, but he might not be able to go deep into games for a few weeks.