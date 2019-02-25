Anderson will test out an altered delivery this spring, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Anderson will change a variety of small things, including keeping his back foot in contact with the rubber and raising his hands above his head. He was reportedly inspired to make a change by watching videos of Nolan Ryan, Max Scherzer and Nathan Eovaldi. If Anderson becomes the second coming of Nolan Ryan, the Brewers certainly wouldn't object, but any small improvements would help the team and help fantasy owners. The 31-year-old's decent 3.93 ERA last season hid a worrying 5.22 FIP, and his underlying numbers were generally unimpressive. Anderson's spring starts could give a clue as to whether the new delivery will truly bring new results for the veteran righty.