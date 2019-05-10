Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throwing bullpen session
Anderson (finger) will throw a bullpen session Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson has been on the injured list since May 1 when he was scratched from his start after a blister burst open during pre-game warmups. The 31-year-old is likely to embark on a brief minor-league rehab stint after the bullpen session, assuming he avoids any setbacks.
