Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throws 47 pitches in first rehab start
Anderson (oblique) tossed 3.1 innings for Low-A Wisconsin in his rehab start Tuesday, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out three batters.
Anderson demonstrated good control of all four of the offerings in his arsenal, recording strikes on 31 of his 47 pitches. The right-hander said after the outing that he would require two more rehab starts before rejoining the Brewers, likely in late August. According to Carson Mason of MLB.com, Anderson's next two outings likely won't be with the Low-A affiliate, but instead with Triple-A Colorado Springs. Brewers manager Craig Counsell should provide more clarity on Anderson's next destination before the weekend.
