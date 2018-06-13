Brewers' Chase Anderson: Throws gem against Cubs
Anderson (5-5) threw seven scoreless innings and struck out six in a win over the Cubs on Tuesday, allowing one hit and two walks.
Anderson gathered his sixth quality start of the season and threw his second scoreless outing (the other coming on Opening Day against the Padres). Anderson's 4.13 ERA is still a bit high, but he's otherwise sporting a nice 1.17 WHIP while holding opponents to a .217 batting average. The right-hander will next take on the Phillies in a start at home.
