Brewers' Chase Anderson: To act as primary pitcher Saturday
Anderson is expected to serve as the primary pitcher for Saturday's game against the Dodgers, although he may not start, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Milwaukee isn't expected to call up any additional pitching for the clash, and it looks as though skipper Craig Counsell will treat it as a bullpen game, with Anderson at the center of it all. The Brewers used openers at various times down the stretch of the 2018 campaign and in the postseason, so they're no stranger to the concept of an opener. Expect Anderson to handle the bulk of Saturday's innings, even if he doesn't start the contest.
