Anderson (oblique) will return to the big-league rotation Sunday in Colorado, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

He will forgo a third rehab start, but unfortunately will take the hill in Coors Field, so it's not necessarily a must-start situation for Anderson's owners. The righty gave up five runs with five strikeouts over 7.2 innings in his two rehab starts, and most of that damage came when he was pitching at Colorado Springs on Sunday, so we've got a recent example of what can happen when he pitches at a high altitude. Anderson was excellent prior to his injury, logging a 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 90.1 innings.