Anderson (oblique) threw lightly off a mound Wednesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

This wasn't a full bullpen session, but it's good to see that he's nearly back to full mound work. Anderson hopes to return after just six weeks on the shelf, which would get him back around the weekend of August 11. A firmer timetable for his return should come forth once he begins a rehab assignment, which should happen relatively soon.