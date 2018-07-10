Anderson allowed one run (zero earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four across 4.2 innings as he didn't factor into the decision Monday against Miami.

Anderson failed to work past the fifth inning, as he was pulled after throwing 96 pitches. Despite not allowing an earned run, he left the game in a 1-1 tie with runners on first and second, although Jeremy Jeffress managed to work out of danger. Over Anderson's past four outings, he's surrendered just three runs over 22 innings with 23 strikeouts.