Anderson (oblique) was able to throw 30-to-35 pitches during Friday's simulated game, while a rehab assignment looms on the horizon, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy reports.

With all systems checking out during Friday's simulated game, Anderson appears likely to return to the rotation within the next two weeks. The next progression during his recovery will include a rehab outing to one of Milwaukee's minor-league affiliates, and it wouldn't come as a surprise if the right-hander wound up spending a couple starts on his rehab stint. There should be a clear timetable in the coming days once the Brewers announce when Anderson will go on his assignment.