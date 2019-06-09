Anderson allowed two runs on four hits and a walk while striking out six over six innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Pirates.

Anderson made a key mistake in the second innings, surrendering a two-run home run to center, but he turned in a quality outing and Milwaukee would eventually emerge with the victory. The 31-year-old was hit hard in his last outing against Miami, but he managed to bounce back in the series finale. Anderson has posted a 3.80 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 46:15 K:BB over 42.2 innings.