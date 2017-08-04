Anderson (oblique) will start a rehab assignment on Tuesday or Wednesday with one of Milwaukee's minor-league clubs, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Anderson is in line for two or even three starts before returning to the Brewers. If he winds up needing three outings during his assignment, he would likely rejoin the team in California against either the Giants or Dodgers around the fourth week of August. Upon his arrival, Anderson will immediately bolster Milwaukee's rotation, as his 2.89 ERA and 1.11 WHIP lead the club's starters.