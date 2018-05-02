Brewers' Chase Anderson: Wins despite yielding four runs
Anderson (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.
Anderson wasn't particularly sharp, yielding three runs in the first inning and finishing with a season high four walks. He settled down after that juncture but was chased from the game in the fifth, when a baserunner on his ledger scored against the bullpen. All in all it wasn't Anderson's best showing, but he still won for the third time in four starts and still has a solid 3.38 ERA. He'll look to put in a better shift in this weekend's matchup with the Pirates.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Pitches well again in loss to Cubs•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Thursday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Moves to 2-1 with win over Marlins•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Shuts down Mets on Saturday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Picks up tough loss•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Gives up four earned to Cardinals•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...