Anderson (3-2) earned the win Tuesday against the Reds, allowing four runs on six hits and four walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Anderson wasn't particularly sharp, yielding three runs in the first inning and finishing with a season high four walks. He settled down after that juncture but was chased from the game in the fifth, when a baserunner on his ledger scored against the bullpen. All in all it wasn't Anderson's best showing, but he still won for the third time in four starts and still has a solid 3.38 ERA. He'll look to put in a better shift in this weekend's matchup with the Pirates.