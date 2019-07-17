Anderson (5-2) tossed 5.2 shutout innings and allowed only one hit with three walks and three strikeouts to earn a victory against the Braves on Wednesday.

This victory ends a streak of three straight no-decisions for Anderson. Despite few wins, he's pitched well lately, posting a 2.45 ERA in his last five starts. Overall, Anderson has five wins with a 3.96 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75 strikeouts in 77.1 innings. Next, he is set to face the Reds at home Monday.