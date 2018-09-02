Brewers' Chase Anderson: Works five innings in no-decision
Anderson gave up one run in five innings Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one in a no-decision against the Nationals.
Milwaukee eventually fell to Washington after an extended rain delay and late Nationals rally, though Anderson gutted out a useful outing to set up Milwaukee for a win upon his exit. The right-hander will often disappoint in the K column -- he hasn't recorded more than six since June 23, a stretch of 11 outings -- but can still deliver useful stats in the right matchup. His outlook feels brighter heading into his next turn, a Friday home effort versus the Giants.
More News
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows four runs in win over Pirates•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Delivers quality start in win over Reds•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Start pushed back to Monday•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Allows four runs in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Goes 4.2 innings in no-decision•
-
Brewers' Chase Anderson: Quality start in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...