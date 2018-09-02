Anderson gave up one run in five innings Saturday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out one in a no-decision against the Nationals.

Milwaukee eventually fell to Washington after an extended rain delay and late Nationals rally, though Anderson gutted out a useful outing to set up Milwaukee for a win upon his exit. The right-hander will often disappoint in the K column -- he hasn't recorded more than six since June 23, a stretch of 11 outings -- but can still deliver useful stats in the right matchup. His outlook feels brighter heading into his next turn, a Friday home effort versus the Giants.