Anderson (6-4) allowed five runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts across four innings while taking a loss against the Cubs on Friday.

The 31-year-old snapped his dubious streak of allowing a homer in five straight starts in his last outing, but he yielded two long balls to the Cubs on Friday afternoon. During his six-year MLB career, Anderson has posted a HR/9 below 1.0 during just one season, so this problem is nothing new. However, it has gone to another level, as Anderson owns a 1.6 HR/9 over the last two seasons. He also has a 4.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 116 innings this year. Anderson will face the Cubs again in his next outing Thursday at home.