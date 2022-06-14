Gonzalez was claimed off waivers by the Brewers on Tuesday.
Gonzalez has made two starts for the Twins this season, giving up six runs on 12 hits across seven innings while walking just four batters. Those outings raised his career ERA to 5.69. He was designated for assignment by Minnesota on Saturday but will wind up sticking in the big leagues, presumably in a bullpen role for his new team.
More News
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Designated for assignment•
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Called up to start•
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Starting for Twins on Saturday•
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Returned to minors•
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Short outing Friday•
-
Twins' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Promoted ahead of start•