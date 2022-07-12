The Brewers designated Gonzalez for assignment Tuesday.
Since Gonzalez doesn't have minor-league options remaining, he'll come off both the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with the Brewers needing to clear room on the latter roster for outfielder Hunter Renfroe (calf), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list. After being claimed off waivers from the Twins on June 14, Gonzalez made four appearances (two starts) for Milwaukee, giving up eight earned runs on 12 hits and four walks over 11.1 innings.